Kiel Catholic school transitions to virtual learning while staff quarantines

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Classes at a Catholic school in Kiel have been moved to virtual learning after a number of staff members have been directed to quarantine due to COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to parents shared with WFRV, in-person classes are scheduled to resume on September 28.

Families are asked to come pick up supplies for at-home learning later in the week.

Six of the eight classes taught at a Sturgeon Bay elementary school are also being taught virtually due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Bay Port High School in Howard confirmed Wednesday that five individuals at the school have tested positive for COVID-19. An Oshkosh elementary school has also announced it is transitioning to virtual learning due to staff needing to quarantine after a coronavirus exposure.

Many schools in Northeast Wisconsin are adjusting after individuals test positive for COVID-19. Affected schools include Heritage School in De Pere, Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon, Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere, and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

