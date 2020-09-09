LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kiel Catholic school transitions to virtual learning while staff quarantines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Classes at a Catholic school in Kiel have been moved to virtual learning after a number of staff members have been directed to quarantine due to COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to parents shared with WFRV, in-person classes are scheduled to resume on September 28.

Families are asked to come pick up supplies for at-home learning later in the week.

Six of the eight classes taught at a Sturgeon Bay elementary school are also being taught virtually due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Bay Port High School in Howard confirmed Wednesday that five individuals at the school have tested positive for COVID-19. An Oshkosh elementary school has also announced it is transitioning to virtual learning due to staff needing to quarantine after a coronavirus exposure.

Many schools in Northeast Wisconsin are adjusting after individuals test positive for COVID-19. Affected schools include Heritage School in De PereParkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon, Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere, and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10