Total of known Delta variant in WI surpasses 18k, over 4.5k new COVID-19 cases

WEDNESDAY 12/1/2021 1:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 879,614 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 9,052 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,742 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 18,091 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 301 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 879,614 875,393 (+4,534) Received one dose of vaccine 3,433,875 (59.0%) 3,430,973 (58.9%) Fully vaccinated 3,266,637 (56.1%) 3,264,064 (56.1%) COVID-19 deaths 9,052 9,019 (+33) Ever hospitalized 46,508 46,274 (+234) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,220 patients. Of those, 323 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 25.7% of hospitalized COVID patients.

The DHS reports, 7,697,130 vaccines and 1,036,814 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, November 24, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 30 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 42 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Two Northeast Wisconsin counties – Brown County and Waupaca County – are seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in critically high levels are Calumet, Manitowoc, and Outagamie County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, Marinette County is the only county seeing a decline in cases.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growth in very high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels – Door, Green Lake, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

One Northeast Wisconsin county, Fond du Lac County, is shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.