Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Kohl Center no longer hosting State Boys Basketball Tournament, Board to consider next steps

Coronavirus

WIAA Scores_-5377182189446674979

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic has been informed that the Kohl Center will not be available for State Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 19-21.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

In a statement by Todd Clark, WIAA Director of Communications, says members of the WIAA Board of Control and Executive Staff will convene for a special meeting to discuss options for the remainder of the boys basketball Tournament Series and the continuation of the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

