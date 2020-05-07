Kohl’s reopening stores in 10 states

(WFRV) – Wisconsin-based Kohl’s has announced plans to reopen stores in 10 states starting on Monday, May 11. Stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah reopened on Monday, May 4.

Kohl’s locations in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as a majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee, are preparing to reopen with enhanced health and safety measures on May 11. There is no word yet on when Wisconsin stores – many of which are offering curbside pick up – will open.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl’s customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers. We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors to reopen our stores on a phased timeline, with about twenty-five percent of our stores open by next week. As we reopen and operate in a new environment, I want to thank our associates and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support. We’re thrilled to have you back. ”

Kohl’s adds that customers and employees can expect to see numerous safety measures intended to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone:

Kohl’s stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage social distancing.

Only one entrance will be open at each location.

A greeter will be at the front of the store to welcome customers, sanitize carts between each use, and limit occupancy, as appropriate.

In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App.

Checkout lanes will be cleaned after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.

Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended.

Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associates. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances, and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.

Limited-contact drive up service will be available at most stores for buy online, pick up in store and ship to store orders.

Kohl’s employees will participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any employe with a fever or other common coronavirus symptoms will be asked to return home and seek medical attention. Kohl’s employees will wear masks and gloves while working.

The company says the number of employees in the store at one time has been reduced. Employee placement within the store has also been adjusted. Breakrooms, training rooms, and offices have been rearranged to ensure proper social distancing. Kohl’s says it has set up several associate sanitation stations to provide easy access to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies and continues to encourage healthy behaviors in accordance with CDC guidelines, such as thorough hand washing, regular usage of hand sanitizer and cleaning measures for surfaces.

According to a Thursday release, “Kohl’s will continue to assess store reopenings and health and safety measures on an ongoing basis.”

At the end of March, Kohl’s announced its stores would remain closed until further notice and that store and store distribution center associates, as well as some corporate office associates, would be furloughed.

