Kohl’s reopening 34 Wisconsin stores on Friday

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – After being closed down for nearly two months, Kohl’s stores in Wisconsin will reopen.

According to the Wisconsin-based company, 34 stores will open on Friday, May 22, at 11 a.m. Seven stores – Madison East, Madison West, Madison South, Appleton North, Darboy, Racine and Janesville – will remain closed until Tuesday, May 26.

Kohl’s adds that customers and employees can expect to see numerous safety measures intended to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone:

Kohl’s stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage social distancing.

Only one entrance will be open at each location.

A greeter will be at the front of the store to welcome customers, sanitize carts between each use, and limit occupancy, as appropriate.

In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App.

Checkout lanes will be cleaned after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.

Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended.

Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associates. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances, and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.

Limited-contact drive-up service will be available at most stores to buy online, pick up in-store, and ship to store orders.

Kohl’s employees will participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any employe with a fever or other common coronavirus symptoms will be asked to return home and seek medical attention. Kohl’s employees will wear masks and gloves while working.

The company says the number of employees in the store at one time has been reduced. Employee placement within the store has also been adjusted. Breakrooms, training rooms, and offices have been rearranged to ensure proper social distancing. Kohl’s says it has set up several associate sanitation stations to provide easy access to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies and continues to encourage healthy behaviors in accordance with CDC guidelines, such as thorough hand washing, regular usage of hand sanitizer and cleaning measures for surfaces.

Kohl’s reopened locations in 10 other states earlier this month.

