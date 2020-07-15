Kohls stores implement face mask mandate

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kohls announced on Wednesday that all customers will be required to wear face-coverings while shopping in its stores starting on July 20.

Kohls shared that customers will see signage at the front of its stores to inform them of the face-covering policy.

Associate greeters will also be at the entrance of each store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks. 

Kohls follows Kroger, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in implementing a mask policy.

For more information on measures and policies in place at Kohls stores, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

