Kroger announces $130 million ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees

CINCINNATI, OH (WTRF) — Hourly front line heroes at Kroger are set to receive a special ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for their commitment to maintaining clean and safe stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualified full-time employees will receive $400 and qualified part-time associates will receive $200, which will be paid out in two installations on May 30 and June 18.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic,” says Rodney McMullen, Kroger chairman/CEO. “To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April, and May.”

Kroger has also decided to extend their COVID-19 Emergency Leave, which paid employees directly affected by the virus.

“We want our associates to continue to feel supported in prioritizing their health. Our associates should only be working if they are healthy and symptom-free,” says Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president/chief people officer. “By continuing paid emergency leave, our associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms should feel supported in staying home, promoting a safer environment to work and shop in.”

The Kroger Company also announced ways it “will continue to invest in, support and protect its associates,” including:

Offering COVID-19 testing to associates based on symptoms and medical need

Supplying masks for all associates and encouraging them to stay home if they are sick

Encouraging customers to wear masks in stores, or alternatively, use ecommerce services

Providing comprehensive benefits packages, including healthcare coverage and retirement benefits

Offering $5 million through the organization’s Helping Hands fund to provide financial support to certain associates experiencing hardships due to COVID-19, including childcare costs

Making mental health resources readily available

Continuing the use of plexiglass partitions and physical distancing floor decals

Expanding contact-free payment solutions like Scan, Bag, Go and Kroger Pay

Offering a no-contact delivery option, low-contact pickup service, and ship-to-home orders

Last month, Kroger announced it would limit customers in its stores, including Pick ‘n Save locations across Northeast Wisconsin, and provide special shopping times for seniors and those with compromised immune systems. The company says that limit on customers allowed in the store will continue for the foreseeable future.

