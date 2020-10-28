Kroger launching COVID-19 antibody testing at pharmacies across country

Coronavirus

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Kroger, which has several locations in Wisconsin, has announced the launch of rapid antibody testing in all its pharmacy locations.

According to a press release, the FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests are conducted using a finger prick blood sample.

They are now available at Kroger pharmacies in California and Michigan and will be available at all pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.

The tests are available to customers for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

Those who believe they have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

According to the release: “Research is still underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity. Regardless of the testing result, all patients should continue to practice FDA-recommended safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks. The Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Howards Grove's Damrow focused on big goals

High School Sports Xtra: West De Pere wins Game of the Week, volleyball and soccer sectionals set

Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere gets first win, Kaukauna blasts D.C. Everest & more

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM