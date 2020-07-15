Kroger stores announce mask mandate

Coronavirus




Kroger Ditching Plastic Bags

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kroger announced on Wednesday that all Kroger stores across the country will be implementing a face mask requirement for all customers and staff starting on July 22.

According to the Kroger News Twitter account, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases around the country, the store has decided to mandate all customers to wear masks when shopping at its stores.

The mask mandate is set to begin on July 22.

This news follows Walmart and Sam’s Club’s announcement earlier in the day stating that all customers will be required to wear face coverings inside stores and clubs.

