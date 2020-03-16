1  of  60
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First English Lutheran - Oshkosh First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Green Bay Elite Sports Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Literacy Green Bay Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

UPDATE: Kwik Trip suspending coffee and cappuccino bar, bakery case, and more due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

3/17/2020

(WFRV) – Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations in Wisconsin are suspending the self-serve coffee and cappuccino bar, self-serve soda, the bakery case, and more amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to the La Crosse-based company, it will be temporarily discontinuing the self-serve food offerings until further notice due to the recent updates and state mandates.

The products will still be available for delivery in select markets, and EatStreet delivery fees will be waived through the end of April.

The full list of suspended products are as follows:

  • Self-serve coffee and cappuccino bar
  • Self-serve fountain sodas
  • Roller grills (some pre-packed roller grill items will be for sale on the Hot Spot)
  • Bakery case (pre-packaged bakery items will still be available)
  • Condiment bar
  • Nacho/chili cheese machine
  • Soup bar

Kwik Trip is thanking everyone for their understanding and continued courtesy towards their coworkers.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Kwik Trip will not accept fillable mugs, cups temporarily

3/16/2020

(WFRV) – Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations has announced they are making changes in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to a release on Kwik Trip’s website, staff will continuously monitor bathrooms and will be wiping down all commonly contacted surfaces in all stores at least once every hour to ensure continued cleanliness.

Food sampling will be temporarily discontinued and labor hours typically dedicated to food sampling will be reallocated toward cleaning and sanitation efforts.

RELATED: Festival Foods suspends services beginning March 16

The use of refillable mugs and cups will no longer be allowed at Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations. Kwik Trip is now asking customers to use disposable cups temporarily.

Customers are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer located at the gas pumps and in-store.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"