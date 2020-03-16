UPDATE: Kwik Trip suspending coffee and cappuccino bar, bakery case, and more due to coronavirus

3/17/2020
(WFRV) – Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations in Wisconsin are suspending the self-serve coffee and cappuccino bar, self-serve soda, the bakery case, and more amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the La Crosse-based company, it will be temporarily discontinuing the self-serve food offerings until further notice due to the recent updates and state mandates.
The products will still be available for delivery in select markets, and EatStreet delivery fees will be waived through the end of April.
The full list of suspended products are as follows:
- Self-serve coffee and cappuccino bar
- Self-serve fountain sodas
- Roller grills (some pre-packed roller grill items will be for sale on the Hot Spot)
- Bakery case (pre-packaged bakery items will still be available)
- Condiment bar
- Nacho/chili cheese machine
- Soup bar
Kwik Trip is thanking everyone for their understanding and continued courtesy towards their coworkers.
Kwik Trip will not accept fillable mugs, cups temporarily
3/16/2020
(WFRV) – Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations has announced they are making changes in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
According to a release on Kwik Trip’s website, staff will continuously monitor bathrooms and will be wiping down all commonly contacted surfaces in all stores at least once every hour to ensure continued cleanliness.
Food sampling will be temporarily discontinued and labor hours typically dedicated to food sampling will be reallocated toward cleaning and sanitation efforts.
The use of refillable mugs and cups will no longer be allowed at Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations. Kwik Trip is now asking customers to use disposable cups temporarily.
Customers are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer located at the gas pumps and in-store.
