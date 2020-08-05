La Crosse County officials report COVID-19 reinfection case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse County health officials say a resident has been reinfected with COVID-19, though scientists studying the virus have yet to confirm a case of reinfection, and not a flare-up of a previous infection.

The county Health Department, in a Facebook post Tuesday, said the person first tested positive for COVID-19 more than three months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month said there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection, but scientists continue to investigate the possibility.

