LaJava Roasting House launching special roast for local food pantries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – LaJava Roasting House is open and launching a special roast to support local food pantries.

In this uncertain time, it’s a little reassuring to know you can always count on your morning cup of coffee and, depending on where you get that divine roast from, proceeds will be going to a great cause.

In response to COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on local businesses, LaJava have created a unique blend with proceeds going toward local food banks. It’s called the ‘Community Blend’ and just as its namesake, it’s bringing unity to Green Bay.

“It’s a good one,” says Mark Dunning, sales manager at LaJava. “We’re describing it as mostly a dark roast so it’s a really smooth cup of coffee. There’s bright acidity to it, there’s chocolate notes and kind of a sweet after taste to it.”

“The idea just came,” said Dunning. “We’ve had the chance to do some other non profit partnerships and such in the past. We said, ‘Hey, what could we do here that would be kind of unique and holding up our end of it to help out.”

And despite the fact that their storefronts remain closed at this time, customers can make their order at the drive-thru.

“For every pound of coffee that’s sold, we’re going to put $2 of that towards local food pantries,” said Dunning. “You can get that on our website at lajava-roasting-house-dot-com or you can swing through the drive-thru of our Velp or Cardinal Lane locations when we’re open and ask for a pound of it. They’ll bag it up for you and hand it right through the drive-thru window.”

And for local food banks such as the Salvation Army, the extra help is always appreciated.

“Living in Green Bay and the community coming together is the most important thing,” said Major Matt O’Neil, Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. “It’s going to take a community to get us through this and it means everything. We couldn’t do what we do without partnerships like this.”

LaJava continues to offer handcrafted beverages, bakery items and bagged coffee/tea through the drive-thru windows of their 3 locations, as well as offering free shipping for online orders of $50 or more at www.lajavaroastinghouse.com. They have partnered with DoorDash, Food Dudes, Grubhub and Uber Eats to offer delivery, too.

You can find more information on their Facebook page as well as online right here.