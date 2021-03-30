Lambeau Field clinic prepares for general public vaccination

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a real shot in the arm for vaccination efforts in Wisconsin. Bellin Health says it’s ready when Covid-19 vaccinations open to the general public Monday, April 5th.

The Lambeau field clinic saw upwards of 1,000 people on Monday of this week. Bellin says it can welcome as many people as supply will allow.

“When the pandemic first started, we always felt it was a train heading straight for us,” Dr. Bradley Burmeister tells Local 5 News. “Maybe we could slow it down a little bit. But we couldn’t stop it. And now maybe we can stop it or send that train the other way.”

Still, the doctor cautions that getting a shot and being fully protected are two different things.

The vaccine takes time to protect so mask-wearing and social distancing have to remain for awhile.

Right now, there’s only about a two-day wait from the time folks first call or use the App to schedule an appointment.

As more people go through the clinic, set up in the atrium, the government increases the doses it ships here.

So, Bellin is ready to get them in arms as soon as possible.

“We’re able to ramp up our staff and resources with the help of the health department and some of our other community partners to help people get through and get vaccinated,” explained Dr. Burmeister.

He asked for patience if folks hit a bottle neck when scheduling a vaccination.

He says the App is probably the best way to schedule but understands that some folks can only go by phone.

He says don’t get discouraged. Hang on if the line keeps ringing or keep calling back.

Individuals don’t need to be Bellin Health patients to be vaccinated at Lambeau Field.

The number to call is (920) 445-7313.