GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Lambeau Field clinic prepares for general public vaccination

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a real shot in the arm for vaccination efforts in Wisconsin. Bellin Health says it’s ready when Covid-19 vaccinations open to the general public Monday, April 5th.

The Lambeau field clinic saw upwards of 1,000 people on Monday of this week. Bellin says it can welcome as many people as supply will allow.

“When the pandemic first started, we always felt it was a train heading straight for us,” Dr. Bradley Burmeister tells Local 5 News. “Maybe we could slow it down a little bit. But we couldn’t stop it. And now maybe we can stop it or send that train the other way.”

Still, the doctor cautions that getting a shot and being fully protected are two different things.

The vaccine takes time to protect so mask-wearing and social distancing have to remain for awhile.

Right now, there’s only about a two-day wait from the time folks first call or use the App to schedule an appointment.

As more people go through the clinic, set up in the atrium, the government increases the doses it ships here.

So, Bellin is ready to get them in arms as soon as possible.

“We’re able to ramp up our staff and resources with the help of the health department and some of our other community partners to help people get through and get vaccinated,” explained Dr. Burmeister.

He asked for patience if folks hit a bottle neck when scheduling a vaccination.

He says the App is probably the best way to schedule but understands that some folks can only go by phone.

He says don’t get discouraged. Hang on if the line keeps ringing or keep calling back.

Individuals don’t need to be Bellin Health patients to be vaccinated at Lambeau Field.

The number to call is (920) 445-7313.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra

Gamblers snap losing streak, bounce back against Team USA