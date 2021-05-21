Lambeau Field, Titletown no longer requiring masks, update protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have updated their COVID-19 protocols for visitors to Lambeau Field and Titletown.

The update coincides with the CDC saying that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in most situations. The biggest update is removing the requirement of wearing masks, for those who are fully vaccinated.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to follow CDC guidelines, which means wearing masks and socially distancing.

Packers, Titelton and Delaware North staff members will continue to wear masks for the foreseeable future when interacting with members of the public or working in spaces that are open to the public.

The decision to update the protocols was reportedly made in consultation with local public health officials as well as the NFL. The protocols are subject to change depending on the latest recommendations from health officials.

The Packers are encouraging everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Lambeau Field vaccination site recently moved and is now in the stadium’s south end in the Terrace Suites on the fifth floor.

There is no appointment required and the site is open during the following times: