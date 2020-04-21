Lambeau Field, Titletown to remain closed until end of extended Safer At Home order

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced Lambeau Field and Titletown will remain closed until the end of Governor Tony Evers’ extended Safer At Home order expires, which is set for May 26.

The closure applies to all Lambeau Field Atrium businesses, including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, and 1919 Kitchen & Tap. All team-run public activities in Titletown – including the playground, 46 Below, and The Turn – will also be closed.

The Packers say they will continue to monitor the situation and reassess conditions as needed.

“Lambeau Field and Titletown will only have essential personnel in place for non-public operations

of the facilities, and the majority of other Packers personnel will continue to work remotely as

duties permit,” the Packers said in a release. “Lambeau Field events, Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours staff will be contacting businesses and organizations that have events and tours scheduled during the time of the closures to discuss arrangements.”

Other Titletown businesses may be open or operating in various capacities. The Packers are urging the community to inquire with individual businesses for more information.

The Packers Hall of Fame will continue to offer virtual history programming, which is available on-demand at titletown.com. Titletown is offering a variety of virtual daily activities for all ages, from fitness recommendations to fun family projects. More information can be found here.

The Packers Pro Shop continues to fulfull orders online at packersproshop.com.

