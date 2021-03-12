LIVE: Lambeau Field to be newest community vaccination site, opens March 17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health is teaming up with the Green Bay Packers and Brown County Public Health to have a community vaccination site in Lambeau Field.

According to officials, the site will open to eligible community members starting Wednesday, March 17.

The site will be inside the Lambeau Field Atrium, says officials.

“This is a true community effort to get shots in arms, and we couldn’t ask for better partners in this effort than Brown County Public Health and the Green Bay Packers,” says Chris Woleske, Bellin Health President and CEO.

Officials say that Lambeau Field will have the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 individuals per week and can ramp up to 10,000 per week. The number of people vaccinated will depend on the supply of vaccines.

“We are proud to be a part of this team effort, and the Packers organization remains committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Individuals are not required to be Bellin Health patients in order to be vaccinated at Lambeau Field, but officials say appointments will be required.

Those that are eligible can call 920-445-7313 to add their names to an appointment waitlist. Bellin says in the near future individuals can look for opening appointments on their website.