Lambeau, Titletown join #LightItBlue Thursday night in support of healthcare, frontline workers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field and Titletown will join dozens of other entertainment venues, landmarks, and buildings throughout the U.S. Thursday night in the #LightItBlue campaign to show support for the healthcare, frontline, and essential workers risking their own health in the fight against the coronavirus.

Major landmarks across the country will be lit up in blue starting at 8 p.m. local time.

The Lambeau Field video boards and marquee signs, as well as Titletown’s marquee sign and plaza lights, will be lit up in blue for at least one hour to join in creating a global show of gratitude for health care professionals and essential workers caring for the community. It is aimed at creating a universal symbol of solidarity and hope.

This campaign is being led by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry and began in the UK, where over 130 buildings, bridges and landmarks participated Thursday, March 26. For more information, please visit makeitblue.us.

