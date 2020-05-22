Lambeau, Titletown remain closed to the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Public aspects of Lambeau Field and Titletown will remain closed, the Green Bay Packers announced Friday.

A portion of the Packers’ workforce will return to the offices at Lambeau and Titletown beginning May 26 under protocols established by the NFL with guidance from medical and public health officials at the local, state, and federal levels. The Packers say 75 employees, excluding coaches, will return to work across a variety of departments while the remaining employees continue to work remotely.

A date for reopening public-facing business units have not been determined. This means the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, the Titletown playground, 46 Below, and The Turn remain closed.

Lambeau Field and Titletown operations were closed in early March in response to the coronavirus.

