Lamers Transportation ready to roll, CDC guidelines present challenges

De PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- Lamers Transportation, one of the transportation companies that service Green Bay, is ready to roll with students on board in September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued some guidelines for school buses that present a challenge in providing service.

The CDC is recommending that school buses reduce the number of passengers on board in order to limit contact between individuals on board. It is suggested that buses with a 72-passenger capacity limit to 12-students per trip. A bus with an 84-passenger capacity, should only transport 14-students per trip. The reduction in students per trip would present a challenge for companies like Lamers, which student depend on in order to get to school. ” The average just isn’t going to be possible and to get all the kids to school, that need to get to school, if that’s the case,” says Jim Gamble Manager of Lamers Transportation, West De Pere. Jim says that they are waiting for what the School District decides, and whatever plan that they go with, the company will adapt to it.

Jim hopes that a plan is in place by at least August 1st, so that they can make sure to be ready for the school year which is going to begin on September 1st. Lamers Transportation is currently hiring and if you would like more information, visit https://www.golamers.com/careers/

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak