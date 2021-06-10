Last call for Prevea Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics at UWGB campuses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health has announced it will wind down its large-scale, COVID-19 community vaccination clinics at UW-Green Bay, Kress Events Center, and UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus.

According to a release, vaccinations will still continue to be held at area health centers after the select clinics are done on June 15.

“Administering the COVID-19 vaccine remains a top priority, and so we will continue this next phase of vaccination in our Prevea health centers,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

Prevea officials say you do not have to be an established patient at Prevea to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a Prevea location.

The following lists are other locations Prevea says you can still receive a COVID-19 vaccination:

Greater Green Bay Area –

Prevea Howard Health Center, 2793 Lineville Rd., Howard

Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center, 2502 S. Ashland Ave., Ashwaubenon

Prevea East Mason Health Center, 3021 Voyager Dr., Green Bay

Prevea East De Pere Health Center, 3860 Monroe Rd., De Pere

Prevea Washington Street Health Center, 102 N. Washington St., Green Bay

Prevea Luxemburg Health Center, 101 School Creek Trail, Luxemburg

Northern Region –

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center, 835 S. Main St., Oconto Falls

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Gillett Health Center, 340 N. Green Bay Ave., Gillett

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Lena Health Center, 200 S Rosera St., Lena

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Mountain Health Center, 14353 Hwy 32/64, Mountain

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Suring Health Center, 913 E. Main St., Suring

Prevea Marinette Health Center, 1409 Cleveland Ave, Marinette

Prevea Shawano Health Center, 1300 E Green Bay St., Shawano

Sheboygan and Manitowoc Areas –

Prevea Sheboygan Health Center, 1411 N Taylor Dr., Sheboygan

Prevea Kohler Health Center, 950 Woodlake Rd., Kohler

Prevea Oostburg Health Center, 15 S 10 th St., Suite A, Oostburg

Prevea Manitowoc Health Center, 4810 Expo Drive, Manitowoc

If you would like to visit one of the above-mentioned health centers for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, an appointment will be required. The fastest way to schedule an appointment is online, through MyPrevea. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, you can call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment.

Health officials say there is no cost for the vaccine, and insurance and vaccine status is not needed.

In addition, Prevea says people who go to these locations for health care unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine can also receive a vaccination during their appointment.

Currently, anyone in Wisconsin age 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine is the only approved COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17. Prevea says direct scheduling is required and a parent/guardian must call 1-833-344-4373 to schedule.

Anyone receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at the above locations must return to the same location either 21 or 28 days later for their second dose.

For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment, walk-in availability, and more, visit here.