Wisconsin reports 832 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

NOTE: WFRV Local 5 will update this story once a day following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ daily official update. This story will not include new cases announced by individual counties.

FRIDAY 7/31/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 52,940 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 934 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 52,940 COVID-19 cases, 9,671 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 15,379 test results available today, 5.4 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 6.1 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 882,149 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 255 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 108 are in an ICU. A total of 2,352 hospital beds, or 20 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,637, or 8.8 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 934 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.8 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total cases52,94052,108 (+832)
Active cases9,671 (18.3%)9,852
Recovered cases42,317 (80%)41,319
Negative cases882,149867,602
Patients hospitalized255295 (-40)
COVID-19 patients in ICU108101 (+7)
Hospital beds available2,352 (20%)2,153
Ever hospitalized4,493 (9%)4,590
COVID-19 deaths934 (1.8%)919 (+15)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 7/31/2020Negative as of 7/31/2020Deaths as of 7/31/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/31/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/31/2020
Adams692,3422343.73%
Ashland151,600095.50%
Barron2285,5223503.81%
Bayfield181,7681120.16%
Brown3,91944,161511508.51%
Buffalo411,5852311.45%
Burnett131,458185.28%
Calumet2365,4452473.81%
Chippewa2089,7310326.90%
Clark1683,4517487.14%
Columbia2138,9431374.00%
Crawford563,1750343.80%
Dane4,086118,78537771.21%
Dodge65514,9275746.21%
Door844,0963306.14%
Douglas1134,2430260.40%
Dunn1025,2390229.20%
Eau Claire47413,5093460.21%
Florence75620161.40%
Fond du Lac52913,8326517.01%
Forest589004643.27%
Grant3188,40314613.64%
Green1234,4221333.71%
Green Lake522,3250277.20%
Iowa623,3070262.50%
Iron7194511242.31%
Jackson464,9801224.32%
Jefferson54412,1965642.61%
Juneau1195,7511450.41%
Kenosha2,42625,723521441.22%
Kewaunee1092,3512535.42%
La Crosse78816,6501668.60%
Lafayette1032,1280615.50%
Langlade431,9821224.42%
Lincoln603,0280215.50%
Manitowoc2879,6761361.40%
Marathon54711,6105404.41%
Marinette2806,5443690.71%
Marquette691,8301453.71%
Menominee181,6240393.10%
Milwaukee19,248169,9694382017.22%
Monroe2056,7401450.50%
Oconto1645,5290436.70%
Oneida814,1980229.20%
Outagamie1,06123,67312574.31%
Ozaukee52811,48016598.13%
Pepin409320550.80%
Pierce1644,3790394.20%
Polk1115,5282256.12%
Portage3378,3060477.30%
Price191,7440140.80%
Racine3,09541,244771583.92%
Richland252,5924142.516%
Rock1,34223,04726829.62%
Rusk141,208198.77%
Sauk34711,7473545.61%
Sawyer342,4800207.70%
Shawano1475,8630358.50%
Sheboygan57814,6705501.71%
St. Croix4399,9262499.30%
Taylor471,6630230.90%
Trempealeau3014,69921022.51%
Vernon553,7350180.20%
Vilas292,0730134.30%
Walworth1,17914,401211144.52%
Washburn211,7300133.90%
Washington80514,89622598.43%
Waukesha3,48847,32753874.52%
Waupaca3507,20114680.44%
Waushara995,0360410.50%
Winnebago1,01424,78417596.72%
Wood2168,6001294.80%
Total52,940882,149934916.22%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

