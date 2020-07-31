Wisconsin reports 832 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

NOTE: WFRV Local 5 will update this story once a day following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ daily official update. This story will not include new cases announced by individual counties.

FRIDAY 7/31/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 52,940 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 934 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 52,940 COVID-19 cases, 9,671 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 15,379 test results available today, 5.4 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 6.1 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 882,149 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 255 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 108 are in an ICU. A total of 2,352 hospital beds, or 20 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,637, or 8.8 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 934 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.8 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total cases 52,940 52,108 (+832) Active cases 9,671 (18.3%) 9,852 Recovered cases 42,317 (80%) 41,319 Negative cases 882,149 867,602 Patients hospitalized 255 295 (-40) COVID-19 patients in ICU 108 101 (+7) Hospital beds available 2,352 (20%) 2,153 Ever hospitalized 4,493 (9%) 4,590 COVID-19 deaths 934 (1.8%) 919 (+15)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/31/2020 Negative as of 7/31/2020 Deaths as of 7/31/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/31/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/31/2020 Adams 69 2,342 2 343.7 3% Ashland 15 1,600 0 95.5 0% Barron 228 5,522 3 503.8 1% Bayfield 18 1,768 1 120.1 6% Brown 3,919 44,161 51 1508.5 1% Buffalo 41 1,585 2 311.4 5% Burnett 13 1,458 1 85.2 8% Calumet 236 5,445 2 473.8 1% Chippewa 208 9,731 0 326.9 0% Clark 168 3,451 7 487.1 4% Columbia 213 8,943 1 374.0 0% Crawford 56 3,175 0 343.8 0% Dane 4,086 118,785 37 771.2 1% Dodge 655 14,927 5 746.2 1% Door 84 4,096 3 306.1 4% Douglas 113 4,243 0 260.4 0% Dunn 102 5,239 0 229.2 0% Eau Claire 474 13,509 3 460.2 1% Florence 7 562 0 161.4 0% Fond du Lac 529 13,832 6 517.0 1% Forest 58 900 4 643.2 7% Grant 318 8,403 14 613.6 4% Green 123 4,422 1 333.7 1% Green Lake 52 2,325 0 277.2 0% Iowa 62 3,307 0 262.5 0% Iron 71 945 1 1242.3 1% Jackson 46 4,980 1 224.3 2% Jefferson 544 12,196 5 642.6 1% Juneau 119 5,751 1 450.4 1% Kenosha 2,426 25,723 52 1441.2 2% Kewaunee 109 2,351 2 535.4 2% La Crosse 788 16,650 1 668.6 0% Lafayette 103 2,128 0 615.5 0% Langlade 43 1,982 1 224.4 2% Lincoln 60 3,028 0 215.5 0% Manitowoc 287 9,676 1 361.4 0% Marathon 547 11,610 5 404.4 1% Marinette 280 6,544 3 690.7 1% Marquette 69 1,830 1 453.7 1% Menominee 18 1,624 0 393.1 0% Milwaukee 19,248 169,969 438 2017.2 2% Monroe 205 6,740 1 450.5 0% Oconto 164 5,529 0 436.7 0% Oneida 81 4,198 0 229.2 0% Outagamie 1,061 23,673 12 574.3 1% Ozaukee 528 11,480 16 598.1 3% Pepin 40 932 0 550.8 0% Pierce 164 4,379 0 394.2 0% Polk 111 5,528 2 256.1 2% Portage 337 8,306 0 477.3 0% Price 19 1,744 0 140.8 0% Racine 3,095 41,244 77 1583.9 2% Richland 25 2,592 4 142.5 16% Rock 1,342 23,047 26 829.6 2% Rusk 14 1,208 1 98.7 7% Sauk 347 11,747 3 545.6 1% Sawyer 34 2,480 0 207.7 0% Shawano 147 5,863 0 358.5 0% Sheboygan 578 14,670 5 501.7 1% St. Croix 439 9,926 2 499.3 0% Taylor 47 1,663 0 230.9 0% Trempealeau 301 4,699 2 1022.5 1% Vernon 55 3,735 0 180.2 0% Vilas 29 2,073 0 134.3 0% Walworth 1,179 14,401 21 1144.5 2% Washburn 21 1,730 0 133.9 0% Washington 805 14,896 22 598.4 3% Waukesha 3,488 47,327 53 874.5 2% Waupaca 350 7,201 14 680.4 4% Waushara 99 5,036 0 410.5 0% Winnebago 1,014 24,784 17 596.7 2% Wood 216 8,600 1 294.8 0% Total 52,940 882,149 934 916.2 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN