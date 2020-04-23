Lawrence University offers residence hall to City of Appleton to assist in fighting the spread of coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University is offering the use of one of its residence halls to the City of Appleton for the next four months to help in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Trever Hall is being made available to the city from now until the end of August. It will not be used as a medical facility and will not house coronavirus patients, but rather will be a space the city can utilize for its personnel as needed.

“All of us are in this fight together,” said Christyn Abaray, assistant to the Lawrence president. “Providing Trever Hall to our city is a natural step we at Lawrence could take to support our community in this effort.”

No Lawrence students or staff will be in the building. Lawrence University has cleaned and prepped the hall and made key-access available to city personnel. The City of Appleton will provide its own bedding and will be responsible for the ongoing cleaning of the facility. City personnel staying in the hall will have access to the kitchen and laundry facilities, and free Wi-Fi is being provided.

Trever Hall is located on the southeast edge of campus, just off Meade Street, well removed from where the limited number of Lawrence students on campus during spring term are being housed.

“We purposefully chose a residence hall where there would be limited interaction with our own campus community,” Abaray said.

Under normal circumstances, Trever Hall would be home to about 170 Lawrence students. Lawrence has moved to distance learning for its spring term, which runs through June 10, to help mitigate the spread coronavirus. A limited number of students who could not go home or had extenuating circumstances remain on campus. Most faculty and staff are working from home as well. Access to buildings across campus is limited or restricted.

