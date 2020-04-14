Lawrence University to hold virtual commencement due to coronavirus pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University’s 2020 commencement celebration will be a virtual one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to university officials, graduating students were notified that an in-person commencement ceremony would not be possible because of the coronavirus. Instead, the June 14 commencement will continue virtually. Details are still being worked out, according to a Tuesday release.

“No decision this year was more painful than the realization that we needed to transform our wonderful commencement celebration into a virtual event,” Lawrence President Mark Burstein said. “Having Ms. Trethewey’s commencement address will help us all remember the importance of inclusive social connection and the power of humanity.”

On Monday, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh announced it would also hold a virtual commencement. St. Norbert College in De Pere has postponed its commencement until August.

