Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Lawrence University to hold virtual commencement due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man is arrested after starting fires at Lawrence University_3803313172268008746

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University’s 2020 commencement celebration will be a virtual one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to university officials, graduating students were notified that an in-person commencement ceremony would not be possible because of the coronavirus. Instead, the June 14 commencement will continue virtually. Details are still being worked out, according to a Tuesday release.

“No decision this year was more painful than the realization that we needed to transform our wonderful commencement celebration into a virtual event,” Lawrence President Mark Burstein said. “Having Ms. Trethewey’s commencement address will help us all remember the importance of inclusive social connection and the power of humanity.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

On Monday, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh announced it would also hold a virtual commencement. St. Norbert College in De Pere has postponed its commencement until August.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"