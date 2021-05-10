Lawrence University to require students 16 and older to be vaccinated

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University will begin to require all students who are 16 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to Lawrence University’s website, starting in June 2021 the university will require all students who are 16 and older accessing or living on campus to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The website also mentions that faculty and staff are highly encouraged to get the vaccine.

Students will be required to provide immunization records to Wellness Services, and students that are living on or accessing campus over the 2021 summer will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by June 1.

Lawrence also mentions that students coming to the campus for the fall 2021 semester should complete the full vaccination series at least two weeks before coming to the campus.

Lawrence University also mentions what benefits come with being fully vaccinated with COVID-19 immunizations:

Immunity against the COVID-19 virus (vaccines are very effective but do not provide 100% immunity).

Exemption from asymptomatic surveillance testing.

Exemption from quarantine after known exposure to COVID-19 if without symptoms.

The ability to gather unmasked in closed-door spaces with other fully vaccinated people following capacity guidelines.

Travel without quarantining after travel.

Students are allowed to complete and submit a waiver form if unable to be vaccinated. A list of acceptable reasons for exemption, according to Lawrence University, are:

Medical reasons

Religious belief

Personal conviction

Students who have not been immunized may be excluded from class and residence halls if an outbreak of a ‘vaccine preventable disease’ happens on campus, according to Lawrence University.

Lawrence currently requires enrolled students to be immunized for the following:

Hepatitis B

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Flu

Tetanus

More information can be found on Lawrence Univeristy’s website.