Lawsuit seeks release of Wisconsin inmates due to virus

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to release elderly and vulnerable inmates from the state prisons who would be at greatest risk from the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Two inmates with preexisting conditions joined together with Disability Rights Wisconsin and criminal defense attorneys on Friday’s lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin says the release is necessary to avoid inmates stricken with COVID-19 flooding hospitals in communities where prisons are located.

The action mirrors similar moves in states across the country by the ACLU and others. Spokeswomen for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Gov. Tony Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

