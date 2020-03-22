Ledgerock Distillery in Fond du Lac announces production of hand sanitizer

A traveller uses hand sanitizer from a dispenser at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Ledgerock Distillery in Fond du Lac announced on Sunday that they will begin the production of hand sanitizer over the next few weeks.

The establishment took to Facebook Sunday morning saying they had filled 100 barrels of whiskey and once the last barrel is filled the distillery will begin producing hand sanitizer.

Ledgerock Distillery says, “During these difficult times, we need to enjoy the little victories. For us today it was filling our 100th barrel of whiskey. Hope it turns into a honey barrel for us.”

They continue, “Once the barrels are filled we will be transitioning the distillery to produce hand sanitizer over the course of the next few weeks. It will take a little time before we have product available.”

Due to COVID-19, the distillery has suspended tours and the Saturday cocktail event.

Ledgerock Distillery says customers can call 920-238-9588 for curbside pick up of products.

