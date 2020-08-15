Less than 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed, 13 new virus-related deaths reported

SATURDAY 8/15/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 65,056 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,038 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,828, or 13.6%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 11,335 test results available today, 7.3% were positive. Yesterday, 9.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,055,119 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,120,175 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 336 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 110 are in an ICU. A total of 2,357 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,275 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,038 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 65,056 64,227 (+829) Active cases 8,828 (13.6%) 9,003 Recovered cases 55,172 (84.8%) 54,181 Negative cases 1,055,119 1,044,613 (+10,506) Patients hospitalized 336 354 (-18) COVID-19 patients in ICU 110 109 (+1) Hospital beds available 2,357 (21%) 2,465 Ever hospitalized 5,275 (8.1%) 5,235 (+65) COVID-19 deaths 1,038 (1.6%) 1,025 (+13)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/15/2020 Negative as of 8/15/2020 Deaths as of 8/15/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/15/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/15/2020 Adams 94 2,831 2 468.3 2% Ashland 30 1,829 1 190.9 3% Barron 323 6,622 3 713.8 1% Bayfield 32 2,057 1 213.4 3% Brown 4,469 54,025 55 1720.3 1% Buffalo 47 1,777 2 357.0 4% Burnett 27 1,789 1 177.0 4% Calumet 387 6,731 2 777.0 1% Chippewa 266 10,888 0 418.0 0% Clark 195 3,941 8 565.4 4% Columbia 287 10,497 2 503.9 1% Crawford 84 3,563 0 515.7 0% Dane 4,783 145,285 39 902.7 1% Dodge 920 17,281 5 1048.1 1% Door 115 4,758 3 419.1 3% Douglas 218 5,616 0 502.3 0% Dunn 139 5,984 0 312.4 0% Eau Claire 654 15,982 4 635.0 1% Florence 15 658 0 345.9 0% Fond du Lac 757 15,969 8 739.9 1% Forest 60 1,055 4 665.3 7% Grant 391 9,351 16 754.4 4% Green 210 5,289 1 569.7 0% Green Lake 62 2,656 0 330.5 0% Iowa 97 3,953 0 410.7 0% Iron 78 1,247 1 1364.8 1% Jackson 60 5,637 1 292.6 2% Jefferson 701 14,035 5 828.1 1% Juneau 151 6,461 1 571.6 1% Kenosha 2,771 30,369 60 1646.2 2% Kewaunee 142 2,707 2 697.4 1% La Crosse 959 18,940 1 813.7 0% Lafayette 169 2,499 0 1009.9 0% Langlade 73 2,442 1 380.9 1% Lincoln 73 3,542 0 262.1 0% Manitowoc 391 11,242 1 492.4 0% Marathon 691 15,482 12 510.9 2% Marinette 485 7,712 5 1196.4 1% Marquette 81 2,254 1 532.6 1% Menominee 26 1,795 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 22,054 202,983 465 2311.2 2% Monroe 252 7,652 2 553.8 1% Oconto 272 6,460 1 724.3 0% Oneida 173 5,598 0 489.5 0% Outagamie 1,369 27,974 14 741.0 1% Ozaukee 770 13,732 18 872.2 2% Pepin 44 1,056 0 605.9 0% Pierce 239 5,243 4 574.5 2% Polk 140 6,506 2 323.0 1% Portage 457 9,669 0 647.3 0% Price 32 1,968 0 237.2 0% Racine 3,665 49,078 81 1875.7 2% Richland 38 3,083 4 216.7 11% Rock 1,477 26,396 26 913.0 2% Rusk 22 1,457 1 155.1 5% Sauk 502 14,713 3 789.4 1% Sawyer 101 2,901 0 617.0 0% Shawano 214 6,804 0 521.8 0% Sheboygan 835 17,266 8 724.8 1% St. Croix 534 11,546 6 607.4 1% Taylor 76 2,057 2 373.4 3% Trempealeau 370 5,161 2 1256.9 1% Vernon 71 4,167 0 232.7 0% Vilas 73 2,973 0 338.1 0% Walworth 1,479 18,007 25 1435.7 2% Washburn 49 2,176 0 312.3 0% Washington 1,207 17,720 23 897.2 2% Waukesha 4,746 59,735 65 1189.8 1% Waupaca 520 8,391 16 1010.8 3% Waushara 127 5,508 1 526.6 1% Winnebago 1,263 29,945 19 743.3 2% Wood 372 10,443 2 507.7 1% Total 65,056 1,055,119 1,038 1125.8 2%

