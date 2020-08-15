Less than 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed, 13 new virus-related deaths reported

SATURDAY 8/15/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 65,056 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,038 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,828, or 13.6%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 11,335 test results available today, 7.3% were positive. Yesterday, 9.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,055,119 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,120,175 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 336 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 110 are in an ICU. A total of 2,357 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,275 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,038 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases65,05664,227 (+829)
Active cases8,828 (13.6%)9,003
Recovered cases55,172 (84.8%)54,181
Negative cases1,055,1191,044,613 (+10,506)
Patients hospitalized336354 (-18)
COVID-19 patients in ICU110109 (+1)
Hospital beds available2,357 (21%)2,465
Ever hospitalized5,275 (8.1%)5,235 (+65)
COVID-19 deaths1,038 (1.6%)1,025 (+13)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/15/2020Negative as of 8/15/2020Deaths as of 8/15/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/15/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/15/2020
Adams942,8312468.32%
Ashland301,8291190.93%
Barron3236,6223713.81%
Bayfield322,0571213.43%
Brown4,46954,025551720.31%
Buffalo471,7772357.04%
Burnett271,7891177.04%
Calumet3876,7312777.01%
Chippewa26610,8880418.00%
Clark1953,9418565.44%
Columbia28710,4972503.91%
Crawford843,5630515.70%
Dane4,783145,28539902.71%
Dodge92017,28151048.11%
Door1154,7583419.13%
Douglas2185,6160502.30%
Dunn1395,9840312.40%
Eau Claire65415,9824635.01%
Florence156580345.90%
Fond du Lac75715,9698739.91%
Forest601,0554665.37%
Grant3919,35116754.44%
Green2105,2891569.70%
Green Lake622,6560330.50%
Iowa973,9530410.70%
Iron781,24711364.81%
Jackson605,6371292.62%
Jefferson70114,0355828.11%
Juneau1516,4611571.61%
Kenosha2,77130,369601646.22%
Kewaunee1422,7072697.41%
La Crosse95918,9401813.70%
Lafayette1692,49901009.90%
Langlade732,4421380.91%
Lincoln733,5420262.10%
Manitowoc39111,2421492.40%
Marathon69115,48212510.92%
Marinette4857,71251196.41%
Marquette812,2541532.61%
Menominee261,7950567.80%
Milwaukee22,054202,9834652311.22%
Monroe2527,6522553.81%
Oconto2726,4601724.30%
Oneida1735,5980489.50%
Outagamie1,36927,97414741.01%
Ozaukee77013,73218872.22%
Pepin441,0560605.90%
Pierce2395,2434574.52%
Polk1406,5062323.01%
Portage4579,6690647.30%
Price321,9680237.20%
Racine3,66549,078811875.72%
Richland383,0834216.711%
Rock1,47726,39626913.02%
Rusk221,4571155.15%
Sauk50214,7133789.41%
Sawyer1012,9010617.00%
Shawano2146,8040521.80%
Sheboygan83517,2668724.81%
St. Croix53411,5466607.41%
Taylor762,0572373.43%
Trempealeau3705,16121256.91%
Vernon714,1670232.70%
Vilas732,9730338.10%
Walworth1,47918,007251435.72%
Washburn492,1760312.30%
Washington1,20717,72023897.22%
Waukesha4,74659,735651189.81%
Waupaca5208,391161010.83%
Waushara1275,5081526.61%
Winnebago1,26329,94519743.32%
Wood37210,4432507.71%
Total65,0561,055,1191,0381125.82%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

