Less than 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed, 13 new virus-related deaths reported

SATURDAY 8/15/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 65,056 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,038 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,828, or 13.6%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 11,335 test results available today, 7.3% were positive. Yesterday, 9.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,055,119 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,120,175 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 336 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 110 are in an ICU. A total of 2,357 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,275 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,038 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|65,056
|64,227 (+829)
|Active cases
|8,828 (13.6%)
|9,003
|Recovered cases
|55,172 (84.8%)
|54,181
|Negative cases
|1,055,119
|1,044,613 (+10,506)
|Patients hospitalized
|336
|354 (-18)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|110
|109 (+1)
|Hospital beds available
|2,357 (21%)
|2,465
|Ever hospitalized
|5,275 (8.1%)
|5,235 (+65)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,038 (1.6%)
|1,025 (+13)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/15/2020
|Negative as of 8/15/2020
|Deaths as of 8/15/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/15/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/15/2020
|Adams
|94
|2,831
|2
|468.3
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,829
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|323
|6,622
|3
|713.8
|1%
|Bayfield
|32
|2,057
|1
|213.4
|3%
|Brown
|4,469
|54,025
|55
|1720.3
|1%
|Buffalo
|47
|1,777
|2
|357.0
|4%
|Burnett
|27
|1,789
|1
|177.0
|4%
|Calumet
|387
|6,731
|2
|777.0
|1%
|Chippewa
|266
|10,888
|0
|418.0
|0%
|Clark
|195
|3,941
|8
|565.4
|4%
|Columbia
|287
|10,497
|2
|503.9
|1%
|Crawford
|84
|3,563
|0
|515.7
|0%
|Dane
|4,783
|145,285
|39
|902.7
|1%
|Dodge
|920
|17,281
|5
|1048.1
|1%
|Door
|115
|4,758
|3
|419.1
|3%
|Douglas
|218
|5,616
|0
|502.3
|0%
|Dunn
|139
|5,984
|0
|312.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|654
|15,982
|4
|635.0
|1%
|Florence
|15
|658
|0
|345.9
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|757
|15,969
|8
|739.9
|1%
|Forest
|60
|1,055
|4
|665.3
|7%
|Grant
|391
|9,351
|16
|754.4
|4%
|Green
|210
|5,289
|1
|569.7
|0%
|Green Lake
|62
|2,656
|0
|330.5
|0%
|Iowa
|97
|3,953
|0
|410.7
|0%
|Iron
|78
|1,247
|1
|1364.8
|1%
|Jackson
|60
|5,637
|1
|292.6
|2%
|Jefferson
|701
|14,035
|5
|828.1
|1%
|Juneau
|151
|6,461
|1
|571.6
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,771
|30,369
|60
|1646.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|142
|2,707
|2
|697.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|959
|18,940
|1
|813.7
|0%
|Lafayette
|169
|2,499
|0
|1009.9
|0%
|Langlade
|73
|2,442
|1
|380.9
|1%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,542
|0
|262.1
|0%
|Manitowoc
|391
|11,242
|1
|492.4
|0%
|Marathon
|691
|15,482
|12
|510.9
|2%
|Marinette
|485
|7,712
|5
|1196.4
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,254
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,795
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,054
|202,983
|465
|2311.2
|2%
|Monroe
|252
|7,652
|2
|553.8
|1%
|Oconto
|272
|6,460
|1
|724.3
|0%
|Oneida
|173
|5,598
|0
|489.5
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,369
|27,974
|14
|741.0
|1%
|Ozaukee
|770
|13,732
|18
|872.2
|2%
|Pepin
|44
|1,056
|0
|605.9
|0%
|Pierce
|239
|5,243
|4
|574.5
|2%
|Polk
|140
|6,506
|2
|323.0
|1%
|Portage
|457
|9,669
|0
|647.3
|0%
|Price
|32
|1,968
|0
|237.2
|0%
|Racine
|3,665
|49,078
|81
|1875.7
|2%
|Richland
|38
|3,083
|4
|216.7
|11%
|Rock
|1,477
|26,396
|26
|913.0
|2%
|Rusk
|22
|1,457
|1
|155.1
|5%
|Sauk
|502
|14,713
|3
|789.4
|1%
|Sawyer
|101
|2,901
|0
|617.0
|0%
|Shawano
|214
|6,804
|0
|521.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|835
|17,266
|8
|724.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|534
|11,546
|6
|607.4
|1%
|Taylor
|76
|2,057
|2
|373.4
|3%
|Trempealeau
|370
|5,161
|2
|1256.9
|1%
|Vernon
|71
|4,167
|0
|232.7
|0%
|Vilas
|73
|2,973
|0
|338.1
|0%
|Walworth
|1,479
|18,007
|25
|1435.7
|2%
|Washburn
|49
|2,176
|0
|312.3
|0%
|Washington
|1,207
|17,720
|23
|897.2
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,746
|59,735
|65
|1189.8
|1%
|Waupaca
|520
|8,391
|16
|1010.8
|3%
|Waushara
|127
|5,508
|1
|526.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,263
|29,945
|19
|743.3
|2%
|Wood
|372
|10,443
|2
|507.7
|1%
|Total
|65,056
|1,055,119
|1,038
|1125.8
|2%