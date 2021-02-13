Less than 1k new positive COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS

SATURDAY 2/13/2021 1:53 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 554,800 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,161 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 11,616 (2.1%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 12,111 (2.2%) yesterday.

A total of 3,115,640 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,504 test results available today, 16.69% were positive. DHS says 2,560,840 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 461 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 120 are in an ICU. A total of 2,117 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases554,800554,048 (+752)
Active cases11,616 (2.1%)12,111 (2.2%)
Recovered cases536,864 (96.8%)535,627 (96.7%)
Negative tests2,560,8402,557,088 (+3,752)
Patients hospitalized461461 (-0)
COVID-19 patients in ICU120120 (-0)
Hospital beds available2,117 (20%)2,117 (+0)
Ever hospitalized25,268 (4.6%)25,197 (+71)
COVID-19 deaths6,161 (1.1%)6,151 (+10)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 12, a total of 1,152,025 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 901,333 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing disease activity.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high case activity levels is Calumet County.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

