Less than 1k new positive COVID-19 cases reported, 7-day case average continues on downward trend

SATURDAY 2/6/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 549,155 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,052 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 15,369 (2.8%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 16,038 (2.9%) yesterday.

A total of 3,080,221 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,438 test results available today, 21.05% were positive. DHS says 2,531,066 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 593 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 164 are in an ICU. A total of 2,210 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. As of Feb. 6, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 549,155 548,221 (+934) Active cases 15,369 (2.8%) 16,038 (2.9%) Recovered cases 527,575 (96.1%) 526,004 (96.0%) Negative tests 2,531,066 2,527,562 (+3,504) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (-0) Patients hospitalized 593 594 (-1) COVID-19 patients in ICU 164 160 (+4) Hospital beds available 2,210 (21%) 2,107 (+103) Ever hospitalized 24,824 (4.5%) 24,734 (+90) COVID-19 deaths 6,052 (1.1%) 6,020 (+32) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 2, a total of 986,275 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 770,700 vaccines have been ordered, with 129,550 in transit. DHS reports, 659,025 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing disease activity.

Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, and Outagamie County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, and Waushara County are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Green Lake, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.