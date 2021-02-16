Limited COVID-19 vaccinations in Oconto Co. now available

OCONTO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Health and Human Services announces the availability of limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible people through the Oconto County Public Health.

According to a release, people who are eligible for the vaccine can call 920-834-6846 to make an appointment at an Oconto County Public Health clinic.

The appointments are only available throughout this week.

The people who are eligible include:

Frontline health care personnel.

Residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Police, fire, and corrections staff.

Adults age 65 and older.

The Department of Health says people who do not meet the critirea will not be accepted.

They go on to say appointments by voicemail will also not be accepted so if you are unable to reach a scheduling staff member, you are asked to please try again.

If you are unable to make an appointment, the department asks people to call for the next week’s clinic.

At this time, officials say Oconto County Public Health plans to hold vaccination clinics every week.

The vaccination clinics will be held in Oconto by appointment only and they will not accept walk-ins.