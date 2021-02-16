NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Limited COVID-19 vaccinations in Oconto Co. now available

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Health and Human Services announces the availability of limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible people through the Oconto County Public Health.

According to a release, people who are eligible for the vaccine can call 920-834-6846 to make an appointment at an Oconto County Public Health clinic.

The appointments are only available throughout this week.

The people who are eligible include:

  • Frontline health care personnel.
  • Residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
  • Police, fire, and corrections staff.
  • Adults age 65 and older.

The Department of Health says people who do not meet the critirea will not be accepted.

They go on to say appointments by voicemail will also not be accepted so if you are unable to reach a scheduling staff member, you are asked to please try again.

If you are unable to make an appointment, the department asks people to call for the next week’s clinic.

At this time, officials say Oconto County Public Health plans to hold vaccination clinics every week.

The vaccination clinics will be held in Oconto by appointment only and they will not accept walk-ins.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets