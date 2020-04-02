Liquor sales up during coronavirus pandemic, De Pere’s Wine Cellar sees spike in customers

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grocery stores aren’t the only places that are busy these days – liquor stores are seeing an increase in sales, according to a national survey.

A Nielsen survey says liquor sales are up 55 percent in the U.S. Locally, businesses like the Wine Cellar in De Pere are seeing an increase in customers.

Owner Dale Dombrowski says that since the bars have closed, they’ve seen a spike in sales during the mid-afternoon when those still working are on their way home.

Dombroski tells WFRV Local 5 that, while business is nice, he doesn’t like the current state of things.

“I’d rather have everything else open so everybody else can be flourishing. I hate to see that fact that everybody is sitting there and not having the restaurants open, the bars open, and struggling at this time. Yeah, we’re doing fine, I guess it’s the luck of the draw of the business.”

Dombrowski adds the Wine Cellar’s sales have been steady lately.

