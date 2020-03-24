LIST: Northeast Wisconsin businesses hiring during the coronavirus outbreak

(WFRV) – Now that Governor Evers has issued his ‘Safer at Home’ order due to the coronavirus pandemic, those now temporarily out of work are beginning to wonder what to do next.

While some businesses are forced to close to their doors, other employers are feverishly looking to add to their workforce.

With your help, WFRV is compiling a list of employers across Northeast Wisconsin that have openings. Together we can help employers and candidates connect to keep the economy going.

To submit:

Click on the Facebook link here: https://bit.ly/2vM4NyZ

Comment within the post with…

Company name Location Position you’re hiring for Website where people can apply

Local 5 will continue to update this story below with the information employers provide to us.

KEEPING US WORKING: Local business looking to hire

EatStreet

EatStreet is helping restaurants with deliveries and hiring in all cities they operate in…and are very busy! Flexible schedules and hourly pay plus tips.

Apply Here: Eatstreet.com/careers

Festival Foods

** This job posting is as of Tuesday, March 24. Contact the company for the latest information.

Festival Foods is hiring at all locations. Candidates can visit the link here to apply: https://careers-festfoods.icims.com/jobs/

Louisiana Pacific Corp

Louisiana Pacific Corp in Green Bay is looking for machine operators.

To apply, visit Lpcorp.com

Rivers Bend Nursing Home and Rehab

Manitowoc-based nursing home is hiring for laundry and dietary personnel

LAID OFF?

If you have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic contact the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Applications can be filed online at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply/.