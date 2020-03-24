LIST: Northeast Wisconsin businesses hiring during the coronavirus outbreak

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

(WFRV) – Now that Governor Evers has issued his ‘Safer at Home’ order due to the coronavirus pandemic, those now temporarily out of work are beginning to wonder what to do next.

While some businesses are forced to close to their doors, other employers are feverishly looking to add to their workforce.

With your help, WFRV is compiling a list of employers across Northeast Wisconsin that have openings. Together we can help employers and candidates connect to keep the economy going.

To submit:

  1. Company name
  2. Location
  3. Position you’re hiring for
  4. Website where people can apply

Local 5 will continue to update this story below with the information employers provide to us.

KEEPING US WORKING: Local business looking to hire

EatStreet

EatStreet is helping restaurants with deliveries and hiring in all cities they operate in…and are very busy! Flexible schedules and hourly pay plus tips.

Apply Here: Eatstreet.com/careers

Festival Foods

** This job posting is as of Tuesday, March 24. Contact the company for the latest information.

Festival Foods is hiring at all locations. Candidates can visit the link here to apply: https://careers-festfoods.icims.com/jobs/

Louisiana Pacific Corp

Louisiana Pacific Corp in Green Bay is looking for machine operators.

To apply, visit Lpcorp.com

Rivers Bend Nursing Home and Rehab

** This job posting is as of Tuesday, March 24. Contact the company for the latest information.

Manitowoc-based nursing home is hiring for laundry and dietary personnel

LAID OFF?

If you have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic contact the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Applications can be filed online at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply/.

