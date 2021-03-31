LIST: Select NE Wisconsin counties issue mask related mandates

(WFRV) – In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturning Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask requirement, Northeast Wisconsin counties are issuing their own.

The City of Oshkosh has a face-covering ordinance and it is now in effect. County health officials say it requires face coverings of anyone over the age of five in buildings and other enclosed spaces and will remain in effect until April 30.

Effective immediately, the Brown County Health and Human Services – Public Health Division has issued a Health Advisory regarding masks. County officials say this advisory remains in effect until further notice.

The City of Menasha has required masks to be worn in city buildings, while they recommend people wear face coverings indoors and in public places. As vaccination levels in the community continue to rise this policy will be reevaluated.

Outagamie County Public Health Officer/Manager has announced they will be issuing a Local Public Health Order on April 1. The order will require face coverings in portions of Outagamie County that fall within the Jurisdiction of Outagamie County Public Health.

The Winnebago County Health Department is re-issuing a Health Advisory. Since the City of Oshkosh has a mask mandate already, this advisory applies to all other areas of Winnebago County Health Department’s jurisdiction and will remain in effect until further notice.