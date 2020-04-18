Live Now
Coronavirus weekend update
Little Chute: Trilliant Food & Nutrition donates products to keep healthcare workers energized

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Trilliant Food & Nutrition is showing their appreciation to healthcare workers and first responders who are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19 by donating coffee products to keep them feeling energized and focused.

Trilliant Food & Nutrition announced on Saturday that it has been donating multiple cases of single-serve cup coffee, bagged coffee, drink mix sticks, and ready-to-drink coffee beverages to local hospitals and police stations to thank and show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the frontline workers.

A local first responder says, “We received your generous donation of coffee. Be assured you put smiles on our faces. Coffee keeps us all going! The healthcare workers are doing the best they can in keeping us all safe. We are all proud to be part of this wonderful community.”

The Trilliant organization reports having already donated products to Grand Chute Fire Department, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Appleton Police Department, Altrusa House, Neenah Police Department, and Ascension NE Wisconsin St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Trilliant Food & Nutrition says, “The leadership and staff at Trilliant are extremely grateful to our community’s frontline workers during this unprecedented time and hope our donation helps fuel them through the next days and weeks of tiring shifts they are working to keep us safe!”

