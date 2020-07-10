FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Little Chute’s Doyle Pool closes until further notice

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute’s Doyle Pool and Slide will be closed until further notice while a staff member awaits the results of a coronavirus test.

Doyle Pool is one of just a handful of Northeast Wisconsin swim areas choosing to remain open this summer. The pool opened for the season on June 7. On June 14, the pool closed temporarily “due to a health-related matter.” The Village of Little Chute later shared that the pool closed after learning an employee was not feeling well and was seeking medical attention.

In a Friday Facebook post, the Village shared Doyle Pool will remain closed until the staff member receives the test results. Village officials say “there is very low to no risk to the general public who were at the pool earlier this week.”

Green Bay’s Colburn Pool was scheduled to open in early July, but a recent announcement from the Green Bay Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department says the pool’s opening has been delayed.

Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will remain closed this summer, including:

Some swim areas are opening this year, including:

