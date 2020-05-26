Little Chute’s Doyle Pool to open in June with safety guidelines in place

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Little Chute Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department says they plan to open Doyle Pool in June.

According to a Tuesday morning Facebook post, officials say there will be some changes when the pool opens at noon on Sunday, June 7.

Doyle Pool will be open to a maximum of 100 patrons at a time. This number may increase or decrease throughout the season, according to officials. The Village says that as the summer progresses, policies may be modified to allow for more or less restrictions as needed without any advanced notice.

Certain pool features, like the slide, diving boards, and concession stand, may be closed without notice, according to officials.

Swim lesson sign-ups will be on June 2,3, and 4 as previously scheduled in the Summer Program Guide. Lessons will be offered, but will be modified to comply with social distancing standards.

Season passes will not be sold this year, according to the Village.

Officials say the following measures are in place at Doyle Pool:

Plexi-glass dividers will be present at all public facing counters.

Limited capacity will be in place to limit the number of people in the pool area.

Proper social distancing measures will be enforced on the pool deck.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance to the pool and by the pool office.

Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces.

Staff are required to wear face coverings when necessary.

Single use pens.

Officials are asking for the community to adhere to the following guidelines when using the pool:

Stay home if you are feeling sick.

Practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet of distance whenever possible.

The facility will have 6-foot markings to assist with social distancing.

Per CDC recommendation, wear a face covering if you are able when in public.

Practice proper handwashing by washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

For more information on Little Chute’s coronavirus response, visit the Village’s website. For guidelines on pool operations, visit the CDC’s website.

