Evers declares health emergency; prep tourneys restricted

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus.

Evers’ move Thursday helps free up resources to respond to the virus that has been confirmed in five people so far and is expected to spread. Meanwhile, the state’s high school athletics association moved to drastically restrict attendance at remaining winter sports tournaments.

That includes the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments in Green Bay and Madison. And formal tours at the Capitol in Madison are on hold until further notice