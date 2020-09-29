WATCH: Gov. Whitmer briefing from Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a public briefing in Houghton County as she meets with Upper Peninsula community leaders to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to the communities increase in cases.

“The virus isn’t going to go away because we are sick of it,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Wearing a mask is the single most important tool that we have in the midst of this pandemic.”

“We are very concerned with the numbers we are seeing in the Upper Peninsula, especially the southwest Upper Peninsula. There has been a sharp increase in cases due to community spread. Several counties in the U.P. have more than 70 cases per million and there are new and ongoing outbreaks in K-12 schools, universities, bars, and restaurants,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer calls the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula is “very concerning” due to Upper Peninsula hospital’s limited capacity.

“We cannot afford to have a big surge in cases in the area. So we got to put a stop to the spread, we have to work together to get it done and we need everyone to do their part.”

WJMN-TV Local 3’s Brianna MacLean will be attending Tuesday’s briefing. Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.

Latest Stories