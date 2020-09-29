WATCH: Gov. Whitmer briefing from Houghton County

Coronavirus

by: Peter Curi

Posted: / Updated:

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a public briefing in Houghton County as she meets with Upper Peninsula community leaders to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to the communities increase in cases.

“The virus isn’t going to go away because we are sick of it,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Wearing a mask is the single most important tool that we have in the midst of this pandemic.”

“We are very concerned with the numbers we are seeing in the Upper Peninsula, especially the southwest Upper Peninsula. There has been a sharp increase in cases due to community spread. Several counties in the U.P. have more than 70 cases per million and there are new and ongoing outbreaks in K-12 schools, universities, bars, and restaurants,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer calls the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula is “very concerning” due to Upper Peninsula hospital’s limited capacity.

“We cannot afford to have a big surge in cases in the area. So we got to put a stop to the spread, we have to work together to get it done and we need everyone to do their part.”

WJMN-TV Local 3’s Brianna MacLean will be attending Tuesday’s briefing. Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns