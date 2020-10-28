GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County officials hold Faces of COVID-19 briefing

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin healthcare systems, in collaboration with Brown County Public Health, are holding another Faces of COVID-19 briefing.

This is the third in a series of weekly briefings designed to provide the public with the stories of those directly impacted by the pandemic. 

The focus of this week’s briefing will be behavioral and mental health. 

You’ll hear personal stories from those working in the field about what they are seeing and hearing when it comes to families, marriages, children, employers/employees and AODA/suicide issues; plus, they will share tips as to what they see working for those they’re treating. 

