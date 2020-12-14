LIVE NOW: DHS to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14

Coronavirus

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide a COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Dec. 14.

Those on the call include:

  • Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

