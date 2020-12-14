LIVE NOW: DHS to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) - Wisconsin is anticipating the arrival of nearly 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

According to a release, Gov. Tony Evers, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), announced that Wisconsin is anticipating the arrival of 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week with shipments expected to increase over the coming weeks and months once more supply becomes available.