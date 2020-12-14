(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide a COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Dec. 14.
Those on the call include:
- Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin set to receive first shipment of Pfizer vaccine.
- From $160 to $5,000 and growing, Paul Pence Project honors local student’s wish
- LIVE NOW: DHS to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14
- City of Oshkosh reminds residents, tax bills being mailed Dec. 14
- Gov. Evers announces all 10 Wisconsin Electoral College votes go to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris