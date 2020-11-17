LIVE NOW: Midwest governors to encourage everyone to stay safe this holiday season

(WFRV) – Governors from across the Midwest will come together to encourage everyone in the Midwest to stay safe heading into the holiday season.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at noon CT.
