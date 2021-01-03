Local 5 reporter takes at-home COVID-19 test, results in

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Team Rubicon volunteer, EMT Hannah Tellier, from Boston, holds a COVID-19 test in the emergency room of the Kayenta Health Center on the Navajo reservation in Kayenta, Ariz. Across the nation, Native American tribes are working to protect their oldest members from the coronavirus. The effort is about more than protecting lives. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- When Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a new tool to help with COVID-19 testing at no cost for all Wisconsin residents, Local Five’s Eric Richards ordered the test online.

The partnership between Vault Medical Services and the Wisconsin Department of Health, have made it easier for all residents to be tested for COVID-19. “We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic. We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state,” says Gov. Evers.

The test kits are available whether you have symptoms of COVID-19 or not. Within two days of ordering the at-home COVID-19 test kit online, it arrived to the WFRV-TV studios in Green Bay. The test was taken on a Sunday, including a zoom call with a medical professional. The saliva sample must be mailed off within the same day as the collection. For more information visit Vault Health.

Local 5’s Eric Richards received his results which came back negative for COVID-19. There is no limit, at this time, on how many “at-home test kits” that you can request for free. There are reports that some people put their credit card information in when ordering the test. That is not a requirement for this test and the DHS says that those individuals who might have been charged would receive a refund. If you have ordered and taken the COVID-19 “at-home COVID-19 test kit,” we’d like to hear from you. Send Eric a message on his Facebook page and tell us about your experience.