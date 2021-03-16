Local bars and restaurants ready for NCAA fans

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Local restaurants and bars are ready to welcome fans back to enjoy the NCAA Tournament later this week.

Last year’s Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone back,” said Nathan Miller, Manager of The Bar. Miller says that business has been steadily increasing since the start of the year. “We are seeing more people as the weather gets better,” said Miller.

Exact profit loss is not known, but as a whole, the NCAA usually brings in millions of dollars nationwide. The cancellation of the contest last year put a huge dent in profits for all involved.

Hinterland at Titletown usually has fun and festivities associated with the Tournament, but with the late decision to have this year’s program there was no time to put it together.

“We would usually have a basketball hoop and our own bracket. This year we will wait and see how things go and if all goes well, we can do it next year,” said Melissa Clark Manager of Hinterland.

In the meantime, Clark says that everyone is welcome. “We have our socially distant bar and areas for our customers,” said Clark.

Local 5 is your NCAA Tournament Station. Coverage begins Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday watch Local 5 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for live reports from Indianapolis.

On Friday the NCAA Basketball tip-off is at 11 a.m.