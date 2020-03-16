1  of  22
Closings
Brown County Historical Society Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton First United Presbyterian Church-De Pere Fond du Lac Public Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel UCC - Neenah Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools Life Bridge Christian Church-Howard Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Princeton Public and Parochial The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions Wittenberg-Birnamwood Schools

Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Local 5 is committed to supporting our local businesses. As stores and dine-in restaurants begin to close their doors temporarily or make adjustments due to the coronavirus, we want to get the word out that you’re still open for business.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Restaurants and cafes, have you shifted to to-go orders only, delivery, or both?

Local businesses, are you open but have made adjustments?

Let us know so we can let Wisconsin know.

Please enter your information in the comment section of our Facebook post below for our readers to see.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"