Local businesses bouncing back almost a year into the Covid-19 pandemic

SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- It has almost been a year, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Wisconsin. Some local businesses are bouncing back after a rough start. Willow Clothing in Suamico told Local 5’s Eric Richards in April 2020 that they had to layoff seven employees due to the crisis. Today, there is better news.

“We have been able to stay afloat due to online sales,” said Christine Herman, owner of Willow Clothing. Herman says since last year, they have been able to move into a larger location to accommodate the increased online sales. “We needed more room in order to fill all of our orders. We are so grateful to our customers for their support,” said Herman. There is also another brick and mortar store opening in Door County that has also helped customers access the items that they want. “We will be opening that location in about two weeks, and it will stay open year round,” said Herman. You can find Willow Clothing’s website here.

Blackstone Restaurant in Green Bay has also been able to stay open, while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have loyal customers that come in and we are grateful to be open,” said Shelly Huebner of Blackstone Restaurant. Huebner told Local 5 last year there was concern and uncertainty with how they were going to proceed with the shutdowns and mandates that were in place. “We are barely getting by, but we have our regular customers all other customers who have been coming in because we are family oriented here,” said Huebner.

Today, Blackstone has moved forward with the help of technology. “We now use ‘Eat Street’ and ‘Door Dash,’ which is great because the orders can be placed on the app and then it gets picked up with no problem,” said Huebner. The restaurant has been open since 1908 and has been able to survive a lot of things, and so far has been able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. “We look forward to everyone coming in to eat,” said Huebner. You can find Blackstone Family Restaurant’s Facebook page here.