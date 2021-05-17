Local businesses weigh-in on mask guidance

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-There are mixed emotions in response to the new CDC guidelines that suggest fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. “There’s been an accumulation of data showing real-world effectiveness of the vaccines,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Walmart, Costco, Starbuck, and Target have updated their mask policies given the new guidance. “I think that’s obviously really encouraging and a lot of people have been wanting to ditch those masks for a long time now, “said Dr. Matt Anderson of UW-Health. Dr. Anderson says though, the vaccines do not provide blanket immunity.

At Reince Chiropractic in Suamico, the mask policy is still in effect. “We’re trying to create an environment that’s safe for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Shawn Reince. Even though his entire staff is fully vaccinated, Dr. Shawn will keep the policy for an unknown duration. “To protect those who can’t or are unable to get vaccinated, we’re creating an environment that is safe for them and for children as well.”

Furs and Clothing of Distinction in Green Bay is following the CDC guidance and has removed the mask policy. If a customer wants to wear a mask, the store doesn’t have a problem with that. “We do give them the option and tell them that if they don’t choose to wear it, they don’t need to if they are vaccinated,” said Jill Muenster co-owner. Employees will not be masked going forward, but if requested they can accommodate. “If they would like us employees to wear a mask, we’re happy to do that too,” said Muenster.

To date, two thirds of Americans have not been fully vaccinated. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 606,274 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,958 total COVID-19 deaths.