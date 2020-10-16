Local casino employees test positive for coronavirus

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – Three employees at a Northeast Wisconsin casino have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department and Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health announced three employees of Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg have tested positive. This, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, sparks a facility-wide investigation.

The health departments and the establishment have been working together to review and strengthen existing prevention measures, according to a Friday release. Officials are actively completing their investigations regarding the positive cases.

One of the employees did not have close interaction with the public while the other two did have limited contact with the public. Those with close contact to the individuals have been notified and requested to quarantine.

Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg says it wants to assure their employees and guests that extra safety precautions are being taken, including screening of all employees and guests upon entry, requiring the use of face coverings, increased access to hand sanitizing stations, social distancing requirements, and increasing testing of employees.

The possibly affected areas have been cleaned and sanitized.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, the Shawano-Menominee Health Department says:

If you are awaiting COVID-19 test results you must quarantine until you have been notified of your results.

If you are determined to be a close contact of a positive person you must quarantine for 14 days after your last exposure to the positive. A negative test within the 14 days does NOT allow you out of quarantine.

If your COVID-19 test results are positive you must isolate for 10 days and be fever free for 24 hours without the use of over the counter medications before returning to normal activity.

Answer the call of contact tracers and be truthful about who you have been in contact with.

Practice social distancing and keep six feet of distance between you and non-household members.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.

Wear a cloth face-covering while in public.

Stay home when sick.

Avoid touching your face.

If you are experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), contact your healthcare provider.

