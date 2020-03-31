Local church collecting food items for pantry, delivery service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is hoping to lift some spirits by hosting a food pantry- but before they can do so, they’re asking for some help.

Bridge Point Church is asking the public for help in stocking their food pantry shelves. From now through April 16, items can be dropped off outside the main entrance. It’s being encouraged to use CDC guidelines to obtain items, such as using “order ahead/pickup” services offered by most grocery stores.

Some of the items the church is in need of include: frozen pizzas, anything fresh (including vegetables, fruit, dairy items, frozen meats), snack items (chips, crackers, granola bars), peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, instant oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, noodles, canned fruit, dish soap, detergent, diapers and baby wipes. Items will be distributed across the community to those who reach out to the church. There are no pre-requisites for those to receive food.

“Especially now in this weird time, obviously it looks a little different and it involves more of us taking the food out and making the deliveries,” says Kara Vincent, worship pastor at Bridge Point Church. “It’s just a way that we can love our neighbors and be there for our community at this weird time.”

There are two drop-off times for food: Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Those who bring food are asked to leave the bags of food at the front doors and someone inside the church will pick it up. Sunday services have even been moved online.

“We do pretty much the same thing,” said Vincent. “We’ll sing songs together, we’ll worship, have a message from scripture; just kind of what normal church would look like- just without a church full of people.”

This Sunday will see the church host a drive-by Palming service where visitors can pick up a palm during normal service times from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Communion will be held on Friday night with communion cups being distributed outside the church, with service airing online Friday night. Sunday’s Easter service will also be a drive-in service with visitors tuning into an FM radio station to listen in.

If you would like to help out, you can find more information on the church’s Facebook page or online right here.