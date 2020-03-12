“Taking it day by day:” Local event spaces seeing small impact due to Coronavirus outbreak

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Coronavirus outbreak has hit ahead of wedding season, which means local event spaces have not seen too much of an impact so far.

“This definitely is our slow season,” Kylie Birenbaum, an Event Manager at the LedgeCrest Reserve said. “We just don’t know what’s going to happen and so we just want to make sure that they’re happy.”

It may not be wedding season, but corporate events keep venues busy this time of year.

“We’ve had a couple reach out to see if we can postpone dates,” Birenbaum said, ” but those are bigger companies where all of their guests are going to be coming in from out of town.”

Weddings can be more difficult to reschedule because there are usually a lot of moving parts.

“[You have to] Coordinate with a florist, a photographer, a DJ, a baker, your venue. you have more involved in that type of an event,” Birenbaum said. “Having to reschedule that would be more difficult.”

It would be a lot to figure out, but the venue is willing to help out wedding parties worried about the virus.

“We’ll work with them, we’ll see what we can do to get them back into our schedule,” Birenbaum said.

As the situation evolves, adapting might become necessary.

“We want to make sure our staff is healthy, keeping the facility clean, it’s definitely something to consider and think about now that this is all blowing up,” Birenbaum said.

As time goes on, the pandemic could have an impact on the wedding industry.

“Once June and July and August come, and heavy wedding season, we’re hoping that this is all cleared by then,” Birenbaum said.

For now, they’re figuring it out as they go.

“We’ll take on what we need to take on,” Birenbaum said. “We’re taking it day by day.”