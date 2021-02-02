Local events canceled or postponed in 2021

(WFRV) – Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, events scheduled for 2021 have had to be canceled or postponed for a number of reasons.

Below is a list of what has been canceled or postponed, sorted by the month they were going to be held.

JANUARY

CANCELED: Resch Expo cancels 2021 Green Bay RV & Camping Expo The Resch Expo announced they have canceled the Green Bay RV & Camping Expo. However, a local RV business is hosting its own RV show.

MARCH

CANCELED: WPS cancels 2021 Farm Show The show, held at the EAA grounds in Oshkosh, provides attendees a chance to see innovations and network with agricultural service providers.

CANCELED: The Shamrock Club of New Dublin cancels Saint Patrick’s Day festivities The Shamrock Club in New London is canceling their annual Grand Parade and New Dublin Irish Fest.

CANCELED: National Farm Machinery Show canceled for 2021 National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) and Championship Tractor Pull announced scheduled events will be postponed until February 16-19, 2022.

CANCELED: Celebrate De Pere 2021 canceled as Board of Directors look for new hope in 2022 A popular summer event that kicks off summer made a big announcement.

APRIL

CANCELED: Midwest Horse Fair canceled for 2021 For the second year in a row, the Midwest Horse Fair is canceled. The event typically brings around 61,000 people to Madison.

JULY

POSTPONED: Summerfest 2021 pushed back to September Summerfest announced that the vaccine rollout is ‘encouraging’, but in the public’s best interested the decision to move the festival in Sept. was made.

